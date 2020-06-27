Sign up
Photo 663
pompeii villa
I love how most of the villas had this central courtyard to catch the rain.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
Tags
italy
,
ruins
,
archaeology
,
pompeii
Steve
Excellent, the mosaic floor looks interesting
June 27th, 2020
