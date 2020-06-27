Previous
pompeii villa by blueberry1222
Photo 663

pompeii villa

I love how most of the villas had this central courtyard to catch the rain.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Krista Marson
Steve
Excellent, the mosaic floor looks interesting
June 27th, 2020  
