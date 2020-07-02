Previous
Next
aftermath by blueberry1222
Photo 665

aftermath

So many palo verde trees look like this now after having suffered through Arizona 5th largest wildfire. Normally, they look like this:
https://tucson.com/entertainment/outdoors/10-things-you-didnt-know-about-palo-verde-trees/collection_cd07929e-f5db-11e5-acf7-93b531beb3c1.html#10
The fires in the western United States keep getting bigger and more devastating every year.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
😢 Having lived all my life up to 4 years ago in California and going through so many wild fires, yes the area will recover but it will take a long time.
July 2nd, 2020  
Krista Marson ace
@larrysphotos I'm hoping that the ash will feed it like fertilizer....
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise