We camped/hiked just below the Mogollon Rim the last couple of days and we are so glad that we did because now the entire Tonto forest will be closed for 30 days to minimize fire risk. People can't be trusted to obey fire restrictions and we saw plenty of evidence of that when we went camping and saw many recently used campfire rings.The Mogollon Rim is the geological landmark that splits Arizona into two separate climates: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mogollon_Rim