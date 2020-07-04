Previous
sun bathing by blueberry1222
Photo 666

sun bathing

lizard on top of a cairn, spotted while hiking in a forest that is now officially closed for the rest of the month.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Photo Details

