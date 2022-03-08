Sign up
Photo 762
close up
I had way too much fun painting these with watercolors. There are so many craft ideas to do with sea urchins. I was going to make them into little planters, but so far they just sit on my desk just like this.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
6
3
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
3740
photos
246
followers
286
following
208% complete
View this month »
Tags
art
,
urchin
moni kozi
ace
Watercolours? Those are some wonderful colours! What brand are they? Wonderful colours and wonderful texture shot.
March 8th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
@monikozi
It was this set: Pearlescent Watercolor Pan Set by Artist's Loft Necessities
https://www.michaels.com/pearlescent-watercolor-pan-set-by-artists-loft-necessities/10265456.html
March 8th, 2022
Lesley
ace
How beautiful they are. Very well done!
March 8th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
such beautiful details fv!
March 8th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Brilliant pov
March 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I would never have guessed watercolours. They are so lovely!
March 8th, 2022
