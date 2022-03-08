Previous
Next
close up by blueberry1222
Photo 762

close up

I had way too much fun painting these with watercolors. There are so many craft ideas to do with sea urchins. I was going to make them into little planters, but so far they just sit on my desk just like this.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Watercolours? Those are some wonderful colours! What brand are they? Wonderful colours and wonderful texture shot.
March 8th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
@monikozi It was this set: Pearlescent Watercolor Pan Set by Artist's Loft Necessities https://www.michaels.com/pearlescent-watercolor-pan-set-by-artists-loft-necessities/10265456.html
March 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
How beautiful they are. Very well done!
March 8th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
such beautiful details fv!
March 8th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Brilliant pov
March 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
I would never have guessed watercolours. They are so lovely!
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise