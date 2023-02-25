Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 837
one of my favorite buildings...
sadly, this is another fine specimen of architecture that recently got torn down. (a large column of "luxury apartments" now stands in its place.)
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4169
photos
221
followers
249
following
229% complete
View this month »
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
Latest from all albums
834
2908
835
422
836
2909
2910
837
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
artsy
Camera
E-PL1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
building
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close