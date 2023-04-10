Previous
portrait of a young saguaro by blueberry1222
portrait of a young saguaro

It's probably about 50 years old. It'll grow its first arm after 75 years.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana ace
What a stunning specimen, beautifully captured. Lovely light and textures.
April 10th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
A mere youngster then..
April 10th, 2023  
