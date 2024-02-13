Sign up
Photo 996
Santa Barbara
Inside the Mural Room at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.
13th February 2024
Krista Marson
Tags
art
,
california
,
historic
,
murals
,
santa-barbara
Kitty Hawke
ace
Wow.....that is some mural there !
February 13th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Impressive murals.
February 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful room.
February 13th, 2024
