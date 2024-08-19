Sign up
Previous
Photo 1057
Mesa Verde
One of the most evocative sites of ancient America.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mesa_Verde_National_Park
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
0
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
5172
photos
211
followers
139
following
289% complete
View this month »
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Latest from all albums
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
1057
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
artsy
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
18th September 2011 2:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
america
,
bw
,
ruins
,
ac-schaller
