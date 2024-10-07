Previous
I hadn't been to NYC in over 20 years. I always said if I ever go back, I wanted to visit The Cloisters. This is the most European thing we have in America, and I adored every inch of it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Cloisters
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
October 9th, 2024  
Christina ace
Gorgeous details
October 9th, 2024  
