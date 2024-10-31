Previous
Newport, RI by blueberry1222
Photo 1087

Newport, RI

It was good to see the ocean.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
A very pretty view!
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise