boats by blueberry1222
Photo 1088

boats

I'm going to a month-long series of what I call "extreme black and white" shots. I love playing with post-processing and seeing what I can come up with.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Tim L ace
I like this. The sharpness makes it look like an engraving.
November 1st, 2024  
