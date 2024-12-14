Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1100
The Three Graces
Seriously, where do all the heads of statues go?
https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/256403
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
5354
photos
207
followers
136
following
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
artsy
Tags
statue
,
roman
,
bw
,
ancient
