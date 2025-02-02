Previous
Parada del Sol by blueberry1222
Photo 1118

Parada del Sol

A good 'ol American parade. Hubby and I went to this parade on Saturday, and it felt weird to enjoy a sense of normalcy when it feels like America is falling apart.
https://scottsdaleparade.com/
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Krista Marson

Bill Davidson
Glad you found enjoyment in it
February 3rd, 2025  
