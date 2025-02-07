Previous
Apache Crown dancer by blueberry1222
Apache Crown dancer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apache_Crown_Dance
7th February 2025

Krista Marson

Krista Marson
LTaylor ace
Thanks for the scene of what must of been a grand celebration. May I say the rarely seen Apache Crown Dance!
February 8th, 2025  
