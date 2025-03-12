peach faced lovebirds

I put up this feeder three years ago in the hopes that it would attract these little parrots. Finally, they showed up yesterday, and of course the feeder was almost empty!

They live in a palm tree grove in a shopping mall down the street and they often fly over my yard but rarely stop. Hopefully these little cuties will visit my yard more often now that they knew this feeder is here (which I will stay on top of keeping full).

These birds are native to Africa. Research determined that they don't really compete with native birds, so we're allowed to like them.

