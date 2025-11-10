Previous
Billboard by blueberry1222
Photo 886

Billboard

Front and back sides of the newest installation of the anti-Trump billboard in the arts district in Phoenix.

https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/arts-culture/downtown-phoenix-gets-new-swamp-king-trump-billboard-on-grand-avenue-22056888/
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
