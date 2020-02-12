Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
331 / 365
Ghost
Hubby left the broom standing like this. When I came inside from doing gardening stuff, I thought we had a ghost in the house who decided to do some cleaning. Turned out hubby read this:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/10/us/nasa-broom-standing-upright-meme-trnd/index.html
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
2805
photos
216
followers
158
following
90% complete
View this month »
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
Latest from all albums
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
331
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
alternative
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
broom
Lisa Poland
ace
Haha! It will do that anytime. But, I imagine that was quite a shock to walk in and see! LOL!
February 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close