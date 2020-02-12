Previous
Ghost by blueberry1222
331 / 365

Ghost

Hubby left the broom standing like this. When I came inside from doing gardening stuff, I thought we had a ghost in the house who decided to do some cleaning. Turned out hubby read this: https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/10/us/nasa-broom-standing-upright-meme-trnd/index.html
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

@blueberry1222
Lisa Poland ace
Haha! It will do that anytime. But, I imagine that was quite a shock to walk in and see! LOL!
February 13th, 2020  
