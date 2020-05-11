Previous
Circa 1990
Circa 1990

Me, on my 18th b-day. I went out looking like that ...to a family restaurant. The crimped hair is a nice touch, but I do really appreciate that fine Guns n Rose's poster hanging above the shelf of stuffed animals.
Ball's in your court @kali66!
