337 / 365
Circa 1990
Me, on my 18th b-day. I went out looking like that ...to a family restaurant. The crimped hair is a nice touch, but I do really appreciate that fine Guns n Rose's poster hanging above the shelf of stuffed animals.
Ball's in your court
@kali66
!
11th May 2020
11th May 20
0
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
alternative
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
10th May 2020 9:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
