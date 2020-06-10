Sign up
Previous
Next
347 / 365
A cleaned up version of a prison cell
Most of the cells on show at the Eastern State Penitentiary were dirty. This one was a nicer version of what the rooms used to look like.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Photo Details
Tags
prison
