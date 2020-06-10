Previous
A cleaned up version of a prison cell by blueberry1222
347 / 365

A cleaned up version of a prison cell

Most of the cells on show at the Eastern State Penitentiary were dirty. This one was a nicer version of what the rooms used to look like.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
