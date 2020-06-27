Previous
ancient chariot ruts by blueberry1222
ancient chariot ruts

Must have taken a lot of chariots over time to make these grooves in the streets. Love the stepping stones to aid people to walk over the street when it was wet. Pompeii.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
