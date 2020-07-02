Previous
burned. by blueberry1222
burned.

I have no idea if these trees will grow back. According to this article, it doesn't sound like it will...
https://janemming.com/2019/11/09/sonoran-crisis-wildfire-permanently-devastates-the-saguaro-cactus-forest/
Maggiemae ace
I thought it all regenerated after a fire! Seeds in the soil stuff!
July 2nd, 2020  
