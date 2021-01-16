Previous
neighbors by blueberry1222
Photo 367

neighbors

Woke up this morning to my neighbor's dumpster fire. They were out partying last night like they do every weekend despite Covid restrictions and threw something that was still lit into their recycle bin. The fire caught onto my trees and came close to catching my roof on fire.

They are renters and didn't even report the event from happening, so I was kind enough to call their landlord for them. Hey, if you almost burn my house down, ya, I'm gonna tell on you. I snapped this pic because I had to go on their side of the wall to cut back my burned bougainvilleas.
