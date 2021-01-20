Previous
Inauguration Day! by blueberry1222
Photo 371

Inauguration Day!

Inauguration Day today! Feeling pretty good about it....but that's probably because there are 25,000 National Guard troops protecting the capitol. Here's to hoping that we won't need that kind of protection every day for the next four years...
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
