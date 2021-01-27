Previous
rotting saguaro by blueberry1222
rotting saguaro

Soooooo many saguaros look like this. Climate change is killing the iconic cactus.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-environment/2020/06/18/saguaro-cactus-imperiled-climate-change-and-humans/3000183001/
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Ingrid
What a tall cactus! And what a pity it is not healthy and many more are like that. Interesting article. Thanks for sharing the link
January 28th, 2021  
