Previous
Next
neighborhood saguaro by blueberry1222
Photo 373

neighborhood saguaro

This is the third or fourth saguaro in the neighborhood that is ready to fall. The lady that lives in this house doesn't seem to notice or care that her cactus will soon fall on her house and cause extensive damage.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise