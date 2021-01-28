Sign up
Photo 373
neighborhood saguaro
This is the third or fourth saguaro in the neighborhood that is ready to fall. The lady that lives in this house doesn't seem to notice or care that her cactus will soon fall on her house and cause extensive damage.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
cactus
,
phoenix
,
arizona
,
saguaro
