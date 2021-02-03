Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 378
portrait of a burned tree
I have so many pictures of burned trees that I'm going to do a series of them.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
0
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
3211
photos
229
followers
261
following
103% complete
View this month »
Tags
tree
,
fire
,
arizona
,
burned
,
wildfire
