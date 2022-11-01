Sign up
Photo 423
forest in fall
The colors were AMAZING this year. I usually have bad luck timing trees and rarely catch them when they turn red. Where I live is all desert, and it was a two-hour drive to reach Horton Creek Trail.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
fall
william wooderson
The red really couldn't be any brighter and bolder! Fav.
November 2nd, 2022
kali
ace
worth a trip!
November 2nd, 2022
