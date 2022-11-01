Previous
Next
forest in fall by blueberry1222
Photo 423

forest in fall

The colors were AMAZING this year. I usually have bad luck timing trees and rarely catch them when they turn red. Where I live is all desert, and it was a two-hour drive to reach Horton Creek Trail.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

william wooderson
The red really couldn't be any brighter and bolder! Fav.
November 2nd, 2022  
kali ace
worth a trip!
November 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise