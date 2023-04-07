Previous
spring, in color by blueberry1222
Photo 426

spring, in color

So much rain this winter caused the desert to burst in a "Superbloom."
7th April 2023

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Photo Details

Maggiemae
Desert plants - all hidden but released into light with the rain!
April 8th, 2023  
Corinne C
Rain transforms it in a beautiful garden
April 8th, 2023  
