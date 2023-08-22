Previous
Rio Grande River by blueberry1222
Rio Grande River

This river cuts through some impressive terrain, such as the Rio Grande Rift: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rio_Grande_rift

In other news, we received a slight drizzle today. I'm just happy it's cloudy and not 100F. No wind to speak of. Sounds like California is getting a lot of rain: https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-hilary-path-08-20-23/index.html
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
@blueberry1222
