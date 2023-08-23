Previous
Witness Tree by blueberry1222
Photo 519

Witness Tree

The plaque was placed in 1906, and I'm not sure what this tree witnessed, but I'm assuming it was a fire. The notice says anyone who damages this tree will face fines and jail time. Ute Mountains, Colorado.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

