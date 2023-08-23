Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 519
Witness Tree
The plaque was placed in 1906, and I'm not sure what this tree witnessed, but I'm assuming it was a fire. The notice says anyone who damages this tree will face fines and jail time. Ute Mountains, Colorado.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4529
photos
214
followers
243
following
142% complete
View this month »
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
Latest from all albums
3080
3081
3082
517
3083
3084
518
519
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
alternative
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close