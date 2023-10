DTP (dead tree project) #12

And so the process begins. This citrus tree is in the process of dying and dropping its unripened fruit onto the ground. It's something I've been noticing all throughout the city. I believe the days of growing citrus here are numbered.



This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer.