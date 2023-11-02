DTP (dead tree project) #33

Previous
I see this a lot. Most people's backyards are surrounded by cinder block walls. Peeking over these walls are a lot of dead trees.

This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona
Chris Cook ace
54 days, 46°C. The mind boggles. Good idea for a project, if a little sad as the world struggles through the effects of climate change.
November 2nd, 2023  
