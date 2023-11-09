Previous
DTP (dead tree project) #40 by blueberry1222
Photo 566

DTP (dead tree project) #40

It's not looking good for this citrus tree. Many residents are losing their beloved landscaping features.

This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
John Falconer ace
Very sad project but it is what is happening.
November 9th, 2023  
