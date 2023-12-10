Previous
boat bonsai by blueberry1222
Photo 590

boat bonsai

Huntington Gardens has a cool bonsai collection. No two visits are ever exactly the same, as trees are rotated throughout the year to highlight seasonal features such as flowers, foliage color, and fruit.
https://huntington.org/bonsai-collection
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise