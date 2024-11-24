Previous
Tumbleweed Tree by blueberry1222
Tumbleweed Tree

Our city's annual Christmas tree is slowing coming together. It's so ugly that it's cute. https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/tumbleweed-christmas-tree
24th November 2024

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
