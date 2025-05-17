Sign up
Photo 740
Teddy says "hi!"
I just got to work and took this picture. A teddy bear drives our hospital's automatic cleaning machine and it's always cute to see.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
Tags
work
,
hospital
,
job
,
teddybear
