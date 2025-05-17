Previous
Teddy says "hi!" by blueberry1222
Photo 740

Teddy says "hi!"

I just got to work and took this picture. A teddy bear drives our hospital's automatic cleaning machine and it's always cute to see.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Krista Marson

