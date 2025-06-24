Sign up
Previous
Photo 741
Octobass
Only a handful of these insanely large instruments exist in the world. I saw this one at the Musical Instrument Museum in Scottsdale, AZ.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Octobass
This is what it sounds like:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12X-i9YHzmE&t=10s
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
2
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
3716
3717
3718
741
3719
3720
3721
3722
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
alternative
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
25th June 2025 11:39am
Tags
instrument
,
octobass
kali
ace
I don't know if he was just bad at bowing, but it sounds awful to me
June 27th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
@kali66
Ha! Right?! I guess that's why there's only a few of them in existence!
June 27th, 2025
