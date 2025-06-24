Previous
Octobass by blueberry1222
Only a handful of these insanely large instruments exist in the world. I saw this one at the Musical Instrument Museum in Scottsdale, AZ. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Octobass
This is what it sounds like:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12X-i9YHzmE&t=10s
Krista Marson

kali ace
I don't know if he was just bad at bowing, but it sounds awful to me
June 27th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
@kali66 Ha! Right?! I guess that's why there's only a few of them in existence!
June 27th, 2025  
