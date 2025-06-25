Previous
Next
Air Guitar by blueberry1222
Photo 742

Air Guitar

Before the existence of air guitar, the popularity of the phonograph in the 1930s led to the phenomenon of "shadow conducting", in which listeners would pretend to conduct an orchestra. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_guitar
There is an annual contest: https://youtu.be/FmMR7EYV_ow?si=ee4L1wR79ERW1SZh
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact