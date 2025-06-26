Sign up
Previous
Photo 743
Steve Vai Triple Neck Guitar
I wouldn't have a clue how to play this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jY8wyKuLY2k
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
5595
photos
204
followers
123
following
736
737
738
739
740
741
742
743
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
alternative
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
25th June 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
museum
,
instrument
Corinne C
ace
Amazing instrument!
June 28th, 2025
