The Gittler Guitar is an experimental designed guitar created by Allan Gittler (1928–2002).Gittler felt that sentimental design references to acoustic guitars are unnecessary in an electronically amplified guitar, and designed his instrument with the objective of reducing the electric guitar to the most minimal functional form possible. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gittler_guitar This guitar is admittedly cool. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eEB-vJic_o