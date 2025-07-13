Previous
Alice paid my yard another visit!
Alice paid my yard another visit!

Alice is a young Cooper's Hawk, and I'm never ready to see her, so all my pictures turn out crappy! I hurriedly grabbed my camera, slapped on the zoom lens, and snapped this pic as quick as I could from inside my house.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
