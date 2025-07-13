Sign up
Previous
Photo 746
Alice paid my yard another visit!
Alice is a young Cooper's Hawk, and I'm never ready to see her, so all my pictures turn out crappy! I hurriedly grabbed my camera, slapped on the zoom lens, and snapped this pic as quick as I could from inside my house.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
0
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
bird
,
hawk
