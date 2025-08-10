Sign up
Photo 747
another one bites the dust
The fate of so many saguaros these days. Climate change is making it hard for native specites to survive.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
5641
photos
203
followers
123
following
Views
7
Album
alternative
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
10th August 2025 10:33am
Tags
cactus
,
arizona
,
saguaro
,
climate-change
