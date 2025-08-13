Sign up
Previous
Photo 749
I'm just going to keep taking pictures of dead cacti as I seen them. They are a common sight now, whereas they used to always thrive.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
2
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
cactus
,
arizona
,
saguaro
,
climate-change
bkb in the city
ace
Very interesting
August 13th, 2025
J A Byrdlip
ace
Very interesting taken as a whole.
August 13th, 2025
