8 / 365
New display shelf
New display Shelf added to the Elvis wall just yesterday!
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
0
0
Chuck Blue Eyed C...
@blueeyedcowboy
Chuck Lewis Blue Eyed Cowboy, Eventually you'll see me in my Cowboy hat and boots. I love Photography, Singing, Music, oh and Let's Dance!
8
photos
1
followers
0
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G981V
Taken
11th February 2022 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
memorabilia
,
elvis presley
