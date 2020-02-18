Previous
Ocean drive by bluejayfarms
28 / 365

Ocean drive

Call it what you will this blue was a custom add some add a little more kind of impossible to match but we got real close this time.
18th February 2020

Blue Jay

@bluejayfarms
Photo Details

