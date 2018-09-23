Sign up
Photo 356
Casita on Palomar
No need to comment...just going through some old vacation pictures and backfilling empty spaces in my project.
My sister & I stayed in this wonderful little casita, practically in the middle of nowhere in Kanaab, Utah for 10 days in September, 2018. Heaven on earth!
23rd September 2018
23rd Sep 18
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
669
photos
49
followers
47
following
Tags
nature
,
nikon
,
utah
,
landscape
,
on
,
casita
,
palomar
,
d850
,
kanaab
