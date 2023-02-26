Sign up
Photo 412
Ruffled Feathers
Don't know if I ruffled his feathers or if it was the wind!
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off.
623
photos
38
followers
33
following
112% complete
View this month »
156
409
53
410
157
411
158
412
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
26th February 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
nature
nikon
wildlife
bird
iowa
hawk
red tailed hawk
Bucktree
ace
Great capture.
February 27th, 2023
