Photo 416
Chickadee dee dee
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
Tags
nature
,
nikon
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
chickadee
,
z9
Ellen E
I love chickadees! Great shot.
March 3rd, 2023
