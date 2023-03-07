Sign up
Photo 421
Life is Good
This brief encounter just made my day!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
642
photos
40
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
7th March 2023 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
nikon
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
field
,
hills
,
iowa
,
hickory
*lynn
ace
what a wonderful capture of the pretty deer in the tall weeds ... beautiful tones
March 8th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Super capture. She's looking right at you.
March 8th, 2023
