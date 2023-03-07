Previous
Life is Good by bluemoon
Life is Good

This brief encounter just made my day!
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off.
*lynn ace
what a wonderful capture of the pretty deer in the tall weeds ... beautiful tones
March 8th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Super capture. She’s looking right at you.
March 8th, 2023  
